Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $7.97 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLT opened at $97.66 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

