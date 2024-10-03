Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

