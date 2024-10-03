Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 12.7% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $34,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

