Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,392 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

