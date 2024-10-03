Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,351 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Texas Instruments comprises 6.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,335,000 after purchasing an additional 709,115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.