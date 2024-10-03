Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 9.8% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Motco acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

