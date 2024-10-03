Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after buying an additional 206,751 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,045,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

