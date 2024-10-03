1,056 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after acquiring an additional 649,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $323.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $327.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

