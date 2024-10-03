Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,982 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEVO. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $53,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $53,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,897.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

