Paragon Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 369,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. SSR Mining comprises about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in SSR Mining by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

