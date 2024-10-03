Ashburton Jersey Ltd Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.