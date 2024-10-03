Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,115 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up 24.0% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Blue Owl Capital worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $45,575,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $15,010,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,333,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

