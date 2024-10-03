National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

National Grid Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of National Grid

NYSE:NGG opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

