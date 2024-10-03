Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 547 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Passive Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,365.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

