108,779 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000. PayPal comprises about 2.7% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $80.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

