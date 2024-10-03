Ashburton Jersey Ltd Takes $1.62 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. TJX Companies makes up 0.7% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,012,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,955,000 after purchasing an additional 330,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.