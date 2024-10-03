HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.