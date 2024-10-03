CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,379,000 after buying an additional 85,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

