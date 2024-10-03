Passive Capital Management LLC. Buys 694 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.29% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $653,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,121,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 209.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.