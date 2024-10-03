Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 241 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cavalry Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.7% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,846 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.66 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $794.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

