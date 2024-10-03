Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management accounts for about 3.2% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.