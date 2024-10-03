Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Gray Television worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 733.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GTN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.