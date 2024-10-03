Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ CENT opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

