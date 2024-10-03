Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 514,133 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,752 shares of company stock worth $173,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALXO opened at $1.83 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

