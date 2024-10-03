Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. New Street Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

