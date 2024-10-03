Marshall Wace LLP Buys 19,026 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 34,680.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

