Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,171 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $158.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $162.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

