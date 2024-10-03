Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APGE. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 189,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 199,148 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $4,993,362. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.