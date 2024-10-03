Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22,417.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TPB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.