NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at TD Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Down 6.8 %

NKE stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

