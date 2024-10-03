Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $150.50 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $144.00 to $150.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.69.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

