TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TXNM Energy Announces Dividend
TXNM Energy Company Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- What is a support level?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.