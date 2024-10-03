TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

