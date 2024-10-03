Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.82.

Voya Financial stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

