Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 11.7 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

