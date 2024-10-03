Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,996 shares of company stock worth $20,499,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.