Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 184,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

