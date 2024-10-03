Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

NYSE:TKC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.