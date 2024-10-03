Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Strong-Buy

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,850.00.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
