Northland Capmk Upgrades XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) to Strong-Buy

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XOS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. XOS has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.04. XOS had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XOS will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

Further Reading

