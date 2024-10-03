Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:SPHR opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,167,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 356.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 261,857 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.