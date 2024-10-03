Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vector Group

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. Analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.