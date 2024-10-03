Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

