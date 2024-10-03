The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to “Strong-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
