The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to “Strong-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.