Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.02. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $353.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

