Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.82.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 40,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

