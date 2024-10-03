Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

