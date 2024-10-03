Brookline Capital Management Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Michael M. Rowe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,268.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

