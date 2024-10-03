Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

SKWD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after buying an additional 717,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after buying an additional 207,744 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.