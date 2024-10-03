Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to “Hold” at B. Riley

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $2,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 541,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

