B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
